BBL Cup: First-leg wins for Leicester and Bristol

Marcus Delpeche (left) kept Bristol Flyers in with a chance of their first BBL final

The BBL Cup semi-finals are evenly poised after away wins for Leicester and Bristol in the first legs.

Bristol ended London Royals' unbeaten home record to win 84-82 and Leicester edged to a 66-63 win at Worcester.

In the BBL Championship, Cheshire Phoenix shocked Leicester 95-91 to join Bristol, 81-66 winners against Worcester, at the top.

In the WBBL, Newcastle went joint top of the league table when they crushed Oaklands, 96-69 on the road.

Marcus Delpeche scored 20 points and added 14 rebounds for Bristol against the Royals, including three dunks in the 21-11 fourth-quarter run that gave the Flyers a lead with three minutes remaining they never lost.

WBBL table (W-L) Sevenoaks (6-1)

Newcastle (6-1)

Leicester (6-2)

Manchester (6-2)

Nottingham (6-2)

At Worcester, Leicester's bid for a first Cup win since 2014 was going well, with a 12-point lead going into the last quarter.

But 10 turnovers in the last 10 minutes by the Riders mean Worcester's late surge will see them head to the Morningside Arena in two weeks' time with just a three-point deficit to make up.

Leicester's defeat at Cheshire came in overtime, after the Riders needed a basket from Kyron Cartwright with five seconds remaining in normal time.

The Riders briefly led in the extra five minutes but Ben Mockford completed his 31 points with six points in the closing 11-4 run to send Cheshire top.

In the league, Bristol beat Worcester 81-66 with Fred Thomas (17 points) one of five Flyers in double figures. They are joined at the top by defending champions London Lions, who were too strong for Manchester, winning 103-73 on the road behind 17 points from Justin Robinson.

WBBL Cup semi-finals (4 Jan) Sheffield v Durham (12:00)

Sevenoaks v Newcastle (14:00)

In the WBBL, Newcastle had 31 points from Mante Kvederaviciute in their demolition of Oaklands to go level at the top with Sevenoaks, who had the weekend off.

Manchester Mystics moved into third place with a win over Leicester, 73-68, as Samantha Roscoe collected 22 points and 12 rebounds. Leicester recovered to beat Sheffield 74-68 on Sunday behind 30 points from Brea Elmore.

Chelsea Small's 20 points helped take Essex Rebels past Durham Palatinates 74-51, a result that leaves BA London as the last WBBL team without a win.