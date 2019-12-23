Super League: Belfast Star edge out Tralee 84-81 in top-of-the-table clash at De La Salle

Aidan Quinn grabbed some big baskets to put Star five points up by the end of the first quarter

Belfast Star sit joint top of the Super League after edging Tralee 84-81 in a top-of-the-table game at De La Salle.

The home side started well with the game's top scorer Aidan Quinn grabbing some big baskets to put Star up by five points at the end of the first quarter.

Tralee battled back with ex-Star player Paul Dick making it a one point game with a half-time buzzer beater.

Kieran Donaghy sank a three to make it 78-78 with just over a minute to go but Keelan Cairns replied with a three.

That proved enough to seal the victory for the Belfast side and leaves them joint top of the table going into the Christmas break.

Star Head Coach Adrian Fulton said: "I'm thrilled with our fellas, Tralee aren't going to lose many games, so we really needed to take this opportunity to give ourselves a chance going into the New Year. I'm delighted we got ourselves over the line."

"That was a massive three pointer from Keelan Cairns after a key three pointer from Kieran Donaghy as well, he still knows how to put the ball in the basket.

"Aidan Quinn had his best game of the year, Delaney Blaylock was terrific - when we needed big scores, he had the answers. There's still a long way to go, but we are in the mix."

Elsewhere, Eanna picked up an impressive win at Killorglin.

Star will get the New Year underway at home against Killester on 4 January.