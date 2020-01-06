BBL Trophy: Lions and Manchester humbled in first round

Jonathan Lashley (left) added 21 points and nine rebounds for Solent in the win at London Lions

Manchester Giants and London Lions lost to lower-league opposition in the first round of the BBL Trophy.

Lions, last year's runners-up, lost 92-82 to unbeaten National League leaders Solent Kestrels and Manchester lost 88-84 at home against Worthing Thunder.

Worcester reached their second BBL Cup final in three seasons with a second-leg semi-final win against Leicester.

In the WBBL Cup semi-finals, Durham eliminated holders Sheffield and Sevenoaks survived against Newcastle.

London Lions trailed by 12 points going into the final quarter but never reduced that deficit to single figures. Solent's Travis Charles led all scorers with 26 points and he added 14 rebounds to his scoring.

"We were given a lesson in respecting the game and respecting your opponent," said Lions coach Vince Razaq. "Solent competed very hard and I wish them the best of luck the rest of the way."

After trailing 73-64 after three quarters, Manchester were just four points adrift with 92 seconds remaining, only to lose by less than five points for the third successive game.

"Worthing scored 56 points in the first half and we kept them to 32 in the second," said Manchester coach Danny Byrne. "If my layers had decided to take this game seriously in the first half we'd have won it."

BBL Trophy Quarter-finals Worthing v Solent

London Royals v Bristol or Leicester

Newcastle v Sheffield

Glasgow v Cheshire

Alex Owumi scored 22 points for Worthing and he and team-mate Zaire Taylor have history with the BBL Trophy, having won the tournament with Worcester in 2014.

As the Trophy format follows a pre-drawn bracket, Solent and Worthing are certain to meet in the coast quarter-finals, meaning the National League will be represented in a BBL semi-final for the first time in the 33-year history of the premier division.

Newcastle Eagles, who beat Dunfermline Reign 133-61, and Glasgow Rocks, who beat Team Wales 97-34, avoided shock results against non-BBL opposition.

Trophy holders London Royals gained some respite from recent off-court problems with a 102-83 win at Surrey Scorchers, where Matt Scott hit a club-record 42 points on a team which had only seven players.

Cheshire Phoenix, who won the Cup two years ago, secured a tie with Glasgow by beating Worcester 88-69 and Sheffield extended Plymouth's losing streak with a 71-62 away win.

The BBL Cup will have a new name on it this season after Worcester reversed their first-leg disadvantage with an 83-71 win at Leicester to book a final in Birmingham in three weeks' time against first-timers Bristol.

BBL/WBBL Cup Finals WBBL Cup Final: Durham v Sevenoaks (12:00) BBL Cup Final: Bristol v Worcester (15:30) (at Arena Birmingham, Sun 26 Jan)

Leading by three points from the first leg, Leicester trailed 46-41 at half-time and then scored only six points in the third quarter - missing 15 shots in the process - as Worcester secured their second Cup final appearance in three years.

Sheffield Hatters' grip on the WBBL Cup ended when they lost the final quarter 30-11 to the visiting Durham Palatinates to lose their semi-final 79-72.

Nicolette Fong top-scored with 24 points for Durham, who will play Sevenoaks Suns in the final. The Suns produced their own closing burst in the semi-final against Newcastle, finishing the game 11-4 to book a spot in Birmingham.