BBL Trophy: Cheshire seal double-overtime win over Glasgow

Mike Ochereobia had 11 points and nine rebounds in Cheshire's win in Glasgow

Cheshire Phoenix reached the BBL Trophy semi-finals by beating Glasgow Rocks 92-90 in a double-overtime thriller.

Mike Ochereobia's putback for two with two seconds remaining of the second overtime period gave Cheshire a semi-final against Newcastle or Sheffield.

In the BBL Championship, London Lions extended their lead at the top with wins against Surrey and Sheffield.

In the WBBL, Sevenoaks went second by beating Durham, the team they will meet in next Sunday's cup final.

BBL Championship (W-L) London Lions (8-1)

Glasgow (6-2)

Newcastle (5-2)

Cheshire (4-3)

Surrey (4-3)

Worcester (4-3)

Seven-man Cheshire's win, with Ben Mockford hitting 30 points and playing all but 56 seconds of the 50-minute game, gives them a chance of their second final appearance in three seasons after they won the cup two years ago.

"Ben's a player of quality, he's played in some very good leagues around Europe, and for the national team," said Cheshire coach Ben Thomas. "But the thing about Ben is that he stays the same - if he's shooting zero for five he'll still hit the next shot like he's scored all five of the previous ones.

"When it comes to that semi-final we just have to make sure that all this hard work doesn't go to waste."

BBL & WBBL Cup Finals (Birmingham Arena) Date: Sun 26 January Coverage: BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV WBBL Final: Durham Palatinates v Sevenoaks Suns 11:50-14:00 BBL Final: Bristol Flyers v Worcester Wolves 15:20-17:30

London Lions again won two games over the weekend and the GB pairing of Ovie Soko and Justin Robinson were again the star turns, each scoring more than 50 points over the two games as the Lions won 107-98 at home to Surrey and 91-86 on the road in Sheffield.

Glasgow stay second after Ali Fraser led their 98-61 win at home to Sheffield with 19 points and Newcastle won 97-81 at Manchester after having to settle for second best at home to Cheshire 88-70, with Demonte Flannigan hitting 24 points for the Phoenix.

WBBL Championship (W-L) Leicester (10-2)

Sevenoaks (9-1)

Newcastle (8-2)

Manchester (8-3)

Catherine Carr led Sevenoaks in their 87-74 BBL Championship win over Durham with a triple-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in a game where the Suns starters carried the scoring load, scoring 79 of their points.

The reigning champions closed out the game with an 11-3 run to gain a psychological edge for the final in Birmingham next Sunday.

Leaders Leicester edged their game at challengers Newcastle 63-61 with Sara Hinriksdottir leading all scorers with 27 points, while Manchester Mystics stayed in contention with a 76-64 win against Nottingham Wildcats.