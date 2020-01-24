WBBL Cup Final: Suns look to complete WBBL titles set

Sevenoaks' Cat Carr warmed up for the final with a triple-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against Durham last weekend

BBL & WBBL Cup Finals (Birmingham Arena) Date: Sunday, 26 January Coverage: BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV WBBL Final: Durham Palatinates v Sevenoaks Suns 11:50-14:00 BBL Final: Bristol Flyers v Worcester Wolves 15:20-17:30

Sevenoaks Suns will look to complete their set of domestic titles on Sunday when they take on Durham in the WBBL Cup final in Birmingham.

The Suns have won six trophies in the past three seasons and the cup is the only one of four that has eluded them.

Last year, they were beaten by two points by the Sheffield Hatters.

"Because last year was so hard for us, we have a little chip on our shoulder," said Suns' Cat Carr. "We're looking to get this one under our belt."

The guard added: "But anytime you get to a final, we always want to win it."

Twelve months ago, Sheffield's Helen Naylor extinguished the Suns' hopes of a first win at Birmingham with a last-gasp three-pointer.

Last three WBBL Cup winners 2019: Sheffield Hatters

2018: Nottingham Wildcats

2017: Manchester Mystics

"Someone posted it on social media recently and I was thinking about it," said Carr. "It's a different year and a different team so we're not trying to live in the past."

The Suns beat Durham 87-74 in the league last weekend but Carr is reading nothing into that result for Sunday.

She said: "We just got away towards the end but it was a back-and-forth type of game and I wouldn't expect anything different this weekend.

"Everyone's had a week to make adjustments too, so hopefully the final will be the same sort of high-quality game."

The Suns remain the team to beat - they have won the league and the play-offs for the past two seasons and have only lost once in their past 38 league games.

Durham are playing their second final in two seasons, having reached last season's Trophy final in Glasgow, where they came close to upsetting favourites Leicester, only to lose by two points.