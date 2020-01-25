Robert Archibald: Former GB and Scotland basketball player dies at 39

Robert Archibald (left) played 42 times for Great Britain

Robert Archibald, the only Scot to have played in the United States' National Basketball Association, has died at the age of 39 in Chicago.

Born in Paisley, Archibald also represented Scotland and Great Britain at the Olympics.

The forward/centre began his US career with Memphis Grizzlies in 2002 before moves to Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

Archibald moved to Valencia in 2004 and played eight seasons in the Euroleague.

He also played for Scavolini Pesaro, Joventut Badalona, with whom he won the Fiba EuroCup title in 2006, Azovmash Mariupol, Unicaja Malaga and CAI Zaragoza.

Having won his first cap in 2007, he played for GB 42 times, including the 2009 and 2011 EuroBasket tournaments.

Great Britain centre Andrew Betts, who played with Archibald on the GB team and with Joventut, said: "I'm heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of my friend and team-mate Rob.

"He was truly one of the nicest, funniest guys I ever met. I spent some of my favourite years of basketball with him and his family on and off the court. RIP big fella."

Archibald, whose first club was Dunfermline Reign, was the son of Scotland and GB captain Bobby Archibald went to high school and college in the USA on a basketball scholarship at the University of Illinois.

He retired in 2012 and went back to the USA to live and work in insurance.