Robert Archibald: Scotland basketball player's legacy in death can inspire Scots to NBA, says Achara

Kieron Achara (right) and Robert Archibald were team-mates for GB and Scotland

The legacy of basketball player Robert Archibald, the only Scot to play in the NBA, can inspire the next generation of players, says former Great Britain and Scotland team-mate Kieron Achara.

It was announced on Saturday that Archibald had died at the age of 39.

The Paisley-born forward/centre has been described as a "trailblazer" for his achievement of reaching the sport's highest level.

"You talk about once in a generation," Achara told BBC Scotland.

"To make the NBA is unprecedented. His memory has to live on. His legacy has to be there - to continue to make the dream palpable that some one from Scotland can go on and achieve the highest levels."

Archibald first played in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002 before moves to Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

The son of Scotland and GB captain Bobby Archibald, he first played for Dunfermline Reign and then went to high school and college in the United States on a basketball scholarship at the University of Illinois.

Archibald moved to Valencia in 2004 and played eight seasons in Europe's top leagues, winning the Fiba EuroCup title in 2006 with Joventut Badalona.

Having won his first cap in 2007, he played for Great Britain 42 times, including at the 2009 and 2011 EuroBasket tournaments, but retired in 2012 after the London Olympics and went back to the USA to live and to work in insurance.

Achara played alongside Archibald for Great Britain, including at the 2012 Olympics, and Scotland on many occasions and paid further tribute to his qualities as a person and a player.

"He was the first to give advice," the former Glasgow Rocks forward said. "As a team-mate, he was great because he had this willingness to win, but he wanted to win the right way, involving everybody and making sure everybody was playing to the highest standard, at times sacrificing his game.

"He didn't have to be the most dominant player, he just wanted to win."

The British Basketball Federation and Basketball Scotland led the tributes immediately after hearing of Archibald's death, describing it as a "shock".

"It's just devastating," Achara added. "I just find it so hard to process that big Archie's gone."