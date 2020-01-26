WBBL Cup Final: Sevenoaks Suns 76-64 Durham Palatinates

Sevenoaks Suns lifted the WBBL Cup for the first time with victory at Arena Birmingham

Sevenoaks Suns won the WBBL Cup for the first time with a 74-64 win over Durham Palatinates in the final in Birmingham.

Great Britain international Janice Monakana scored 21 points to lead the Suns and was named most valuable player for her performance.

Catherine Carr added a further 14 in a typically influential display for Suns.

Durham, who have yet to win a BBL trophy, had 21 points from Betsy McDonald, who hit six three-pointers, while Claire Paxton added 17 points.

Durham stayed in touch in the first half thanks to the shooting of Paxton, who hit 11 points as the Palatinates trailed 32-24 at the interval.

But coach Lee Davie's pre-game warning that Sevenoaks have plenty of players that can score proved accurate in the third quarter, when the Suns notched 27 points to all but secure the trophy.

A scoring burst of 13-7, inspired by Julia Koppl's seven points in a row, gave them a 45-31 advantage and when Carr, Renee Busch and Monakana combined for a 14-3 run later in the third quarter, Sevenoaks led 59-37 and looked to have secured the game.

Durham started the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run including five points from Nicolette Fong Lyew Quee and the comeback looked possible until Monakana hit a pair of threes and Garrido added another to give the Suns a 15-point cushion with two minutes remaining.

The win means Sevenoaks are the first team to complete a set of all four WBBL trophies and their Cup win is their seventh title in the past three seasons.