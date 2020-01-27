Kobe Bryant: LA Lakers match v LA Clippers called off after helicopter tragedy

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watch: When Bryant scored 60 points in his final LA Lakers game

Basketball chiefs have called off the Los Angeles Lakers' match on Tuesday after the death of their legendary former player Kobe Bryant.

The 41-year-old died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

The Lakers had been due to host local rivals the LA Clippers.

The fixture will now take place at a later date "out of respect for the Lakers organisation", the NBA said.

Bryant, who retired in 2016 after a 20-year career with the Lakers, was a five-time NBA champion and was named an NBA All-Star 18 times.

A billboard salutes the life of Bryant as fans gather in Los Angeles
A billboard salutes the life of Bryant as fans gather in Los Angeles

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured