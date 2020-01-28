Kobe Bryant: Tribute murals and images from around the world after helicopter tragedy

A mourner pays respects at a mural for Kobe Bryant and his daughter in LA

The death of basketball great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash that also killed seven other people has led to a wave of tributes.

And among the interviews, social media and floral tributes, his image has captured the imagination of artists around the world.

Boubou is a Senegalese artist who creates images that often celebrate sports figures, using objects for his paintbrush (see also Sadio Mane painted using a football). The subject for his latest piece wrote itself.

Just hours before Kobe died on Sunday, a new basketball court named House of Kobe opened in Manila, the capital city of the Philippines where basketball is the most popular sport and Bryant visited seven times.

This mural in LA was created hours after Bryant and his daughter Gigi's death

This mural appeared in Los Angeles less than 24 hours after Bryant and his daughter had died, according to CNN. It was created by Jules Muck, a local graffiti artist.

Kobe spent his entire 20-year career with the LA Lakers and was a five-time NBA champion.

Australia-based artist Boss Logic posted this image in memory of Kobe and Gianna.

This image, created by Photoshop artist Giovanni Romano has been shared widely on Instagram.

Meanwhile, more than a million people have backed a petition for Kobe's image to be added to the official NBA logo. The current version features a silhouette of former LA Lakers player Jerry West.