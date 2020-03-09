BBL Championship: Glasgow Rocks go top after London Lions lose at Surrey Scorchers

Dante Thorpe's three-point play with 25 seconds left of overtime put the Rocks on course for the win

Glasgow Rocks went top of the BBL table with a 91-86 overtime win against Worcester Wolves on Sunday.

Three points from Dante Thorpe and two Gareth Murray free throws in the last 25 seconds won the game for the Rocks.

London Lions, who were top, lost 101-95 at Surrey Scorchers the previous day, with Worcester winning 95-79 at Newcastle Eagles on Friday.

In the WBBL, leaders Sevenoaks won 67-44 at Caledonia and second-placed Leicester beat Cardiff 81-64.

BBL top five (W-L) 1. Glasgow (10-3) 2. London Lions (10-4) 3. Worcester (8-5) 4. Leicester (7-4) 5. Sheffield (7-5)

"It was an important win for us - but not an easy one," said Rocks coach Vincent Lavandier, now in his second season in charge.

"I recruit players to suit my own basketball philosophy, and it's important for me to improve basketball players in Scotland too.

"Scottish players are perfect for my philosophy because they are prepared to make sacrifices for the team."

Worcester had their chance to go top of the table after six of their players scored in double figures during a convincing victory at BBL Trophy finalists Newcastle on Friday.

On the same night, Bristol Flyers - aided by 19 points from Levi Bradley - beat Leicester Riders 73-69, a second loss in a row for the title contenders.

Previous leaders London Lions lost at Surrey, who found themselves with former Great Britain international Matthew Bryan-Amaning back in their ranks after his move to the African Basketball League was put on hold when the competition was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

He scored 19 points and Lovell Cook added 26 as Surrey beat London, for whom Ovie Soko's 25 points and 12 rebounds were not enough.

WBBL top five (W-L) 1. Sevenoaks (12-1) 2. Leicester (12-3) 3. Sheffield (11-3) 4. Newcastle (11-3) 5. Nottingham (11-7)

Sevenoaks' seemingly unstoppable run to a second WBBL title continued with a 67-44 win at Caledonia, where Renee Busch hit 17 points.

Leicester, who play Durham in Sunday's WBBL Trophy final, won easily in Cardiff, with Sara Hinriksdottir taking 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Sheffield Hatters moved into a share of third place with an 87-65 win over Newcastle, with Asha Thomas and Chantelle Pressley hitting 21 and 19 points respectively.

The win also gives the Hatters the season head-to-head over the Eagles, which could prove important with the play-offs approaching.