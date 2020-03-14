Basketball Ireland: Belfast Star win Super League for first time in 21 years

Teenager CJ Fulton has been one of Star's standout performers this season

Belfast Star have won the Basketball Ireland Super League for the first time in 21 years.

Star held a three-point lead going into the final round of fixtures, which were cancelled due to the corornavirus outbreak meaning the Belfast side were awarded the title.

Throughout the season they had been locked in a tight battle with Garveys Tralee Warriors, who finished as runners-up having been hit with a points deduction for an unintentional rule violation.

In a dramatic campaign, Star owed their title victory to a half court buzzer beater from Conor Quinn to give them a crucial 79-77 win over Coughlan CandS Neptune last Saturday.

"Both Tralee Warriors and Belfast Star have accepted the result of the hearing, the appeal process and the outcome," said chair of the Men's National Competitions Committee Bernard O'Byrne.

"They have congratulated each other on a fantastic season of basketball and wish each other well."

With all basketball activity currently suspended, the trophy presentation will take place at a later, yet unconfirmed, date.