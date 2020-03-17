Coronavirus: Glasgow Rocks want British Basketball title award and season ended

Glasgow say they should be awarded the title 'in the spirit of sporting integrity'

Leaders Glasgow Rocks say they should be awarded the British Basketball League title after the season was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Scotland's only professional side are currently four points clear of London Lions, who have a game in hand, with five matches left.

The Rocks could still be caught if the season resumed.

"Nobody at Glasgow Rocks believes there is more basketball to be played this season," a statement read.

"We have completed 75% of our scheduled Championship fixtures and are clear league leaders with an 80% win percentage.

"We strongly believe that in the spirit of sporting integrity the season should be ended now and that Glasgow Rocks are announced as Championship winners for season 2019/20.

"To do otherwise flies in the face of sporting integrity."

The Rocks added an early finish to the campaign would be "the right thing to do for the sport and more importantly public health".

The BBL announced on Tuesday that the season would be postponed until further notice, but Glasgow argue players need protection from the spread of coronavirus.

"We have a duty of care to all our staff, many of whom are young men a long way from home for the first time in their lives, and like many others feel very uncomfortable at this uncertain time," the statement continued

"They would much prefer to get themselves home to their loved ones. The season is over and to say otherwise for political or financial reasons is foolhardy."