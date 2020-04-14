NBA: Karl-Anthony Towns' mother dies of coronavirus complications

Media playback is not supported on this device 'The severity is real' - Towns speaks while mother was in coma

The mother of Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns has died of complications from the coronavirus.

Last month, Towns posted a video on social media urging people to take the virus seriously after his mother, Jacqueline, was put into a medically-induced coma.

She died on Monday, more than a month after contracting the coronavirus, aged 58.

Her family said it was "heartbroken" by her "untimely passing".

"Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend," said the family.

"The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met.

"Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

The Timberwolves said: "In the four-plus years we were fortunate to know Jackie, she became part of our family.

"As Karl’s number one fan, Jackie provided constant and positive energy for him and was beloved by our entire organisation."