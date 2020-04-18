Teenage basketball star CJ Fulton seals move to the States

Media playback is not supported on this device Belfast teenager Fulton seals dream move to United States

Irish basketball star CJ Fulton says moving to the United States is the next logical step as he seeks to further develop both his game and reputation.

Just 17, Fulton has established himself as one of the major talents in the Basketball Ireland Super League, helping Belfast Star to their first title in 21 years.

Now the Belfast native is preparing for a move to The Wichendon School in Boston in the hope of propelling himself towards securing a scholarship at a Division One university.

The 'prep' school specialises in bringing in promising basketballers from across the US and beyond, giving them a chance to showcase their talents.

"There is only so much exposure you can get in Ireland," says Fulton, who was named young player of the year for the 2019-20 Super League season.

"Essentially it's an extra year of high school, going there will definitely give me a better chance because college coaching will be going to games and practices."

Having achieved All-Ireland success with his school St Malachy's, Fulton propelled himself to the forefront of basketball in Ireland with an impressive campaign with Star, who were awarded the title last month after the final round of fixtures were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fulton's new challenge will see him compete in a state-wide league from December to March before deciding upon his next move.

"I'm just taking it one step of the time," he says.

"If it ends with me enjoying it and getting a D1 scholarship then great, but maybe I don't enjoy it and come back here to play with Star.

"The experience I've had in the last few years, playing against grown men and the physicality of that will stand me in good stead.

"The speed of guys over there is one thing that really separates them from European basketball, so that'll be really beneficial for me."