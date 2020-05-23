NBA in talks to resume season at Disney in late July

LeBron James' LA Lakers are currently top of the NBA Western Conference

The NBA is in talks to resume the season at Florida's Disney World Resort in late July.

The season was paused on 11 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex can be a "single site for games, practices and housing".

The league is "engaged in exploratory conversations" with the National Basketball Players Association and the resort, according to NBA spokesperson Mike Bass.

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," Bass added.

The regular season is yet to be completed. Milwaukee Bucks currently lead the Eastern Conference and Los Angeles Lakers are top of the Western Conference.

There have been 1.64m confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and more than 96,000 deaths.