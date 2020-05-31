The play-offs were scheduled to run from April to May, with the final to be held at London's O2 Arena

Glasgow Rocks say the league have "decided to dismiss the efforts of our coach and players" by ending the season early but not awarding them the title.

The British Basketball League (BBL) say clubs agreed unanimously that the term - halted on 17 March and due to finish on 17 May - could not be completed.

Glasgow were four points clear of London Lions, having played one game more, when the season was halted.

They say it is "disappointing but not in the least bit surprising".

Glasgow add external-link that they "had proved themselves to be the strongest team in the Championship" given that they were top with five games left to play.

However, they say they will accept the decision and make no further comment.

BBL chief operating officer Andy Webb added that a lack of cash reserves meant playing behind closed doors was not viable.

And chairman Sir Rodney Walker added: "Obviously, this is not the way anyone wanted to see the season end.

"We looked at every option, including playing behind closed doors or restarting the season in the summer, but with the continued uncertainty, we just ran out of time and options."

The BBL says it hopes to start the 2020-21 season in the autumn, but a date will depend on government advice on what will be allowed for indoor areas.

Costs prove prohibitive - analysis

Rob Dugdale, BBC Sport

The BBL's priority was the stability of the league and it is confident the 11 teams that were operating in March, when the lockdown became inevitable, will still be there for 2020-21.

Restarting the season with the aim of a late-August finish was always going to be challenging. To do that, foreign players would need to be flown back and then quarantined before they even touched a basketball.

That would have cost money that playing behind closed doors could not have funded. Once the BBL's biggest pay day - May's potential record crowd at the O2 Arena - was lost, pressing the reset button for autumn was a no-brainer.

The furlough scheme has helped many clubs stay viable, but further government assistance may be required to ensure next season runs smoothly in the BBL and its women's counterpart, the WBBL.