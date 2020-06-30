Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The NBA season was suspended on 11 March because of coronavirus measures

Plans to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on courts when the season resumes on 31 July are being discussed by the NBA.

The league wants to promote messages of equality and police reform after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while in police custody in May.

NBA players have reportedly been given permission to use words promoting social justice in place of their names on uniforms.

The season's remaining games will be played at Disney World in Florida.

National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul, an Oklahoma City Thunder guard, told ESPN: "We're just trying to continue to shed light on the different social justice issues that guys around our league continue to talk about day in and day out.

"People are saying that social justice will be off of everybody's mind in Orlando. With these jerseys, it doesn't go away."

It has also been reported external-link that a number of WNBA players have requested training tops with social justice messages written on them.

Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery will sit out the WNBA season to focus on social justice reform following the outcry to Floyd's death.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

It led to global protests against racism and police brutality.

The WNBA season will resume on 24 July before the NBA re-starts a week later.

Games will be held behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sixteen players tested positive for the virus on Friday.