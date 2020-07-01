Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Glasgow Rocks were on course for their first BBL title when the season was ended

Head coach Vincent Lavandier has left Glasgow Rocks because of "uncertainty" caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club say the Frenchman's departure after 16 months is by mutual consent and is down to the financial strain of the current situation.

Rocks were four points clear at the top with five games left when the British Basketball League season was cancelled.

"I'm very disappointed we have not been able to see through our project with Vincent," said co-owner Duncan Smillie.