LeBron James scored 33 points as the Los Angeles Lakers moved to within two wins of their first NBA title since 2010

LeBron James says he hopes the Los Angeles Lakers made Kobe Bryant's family "proud" after they doubled their lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals with a 124-114 win in game two.

James scored 33 points and Anthony Davis contributed 32, as the Lakers wore 'Black Mamba' uniforms in honour of Lakers legend Bryant.

The Lakers are now two wins away from their first NBA title since 2010.

Game three will take place in the NBA bubble on Sunday (Monday 02:00 BST).

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in January.

The Lakers are unbeaten while wearing the commemorative jersey and James said: "It is always special to represent someone who meant so much - not only to the game but obviously for the Lakers organisation for over 20 years.

"For us to honour him on the floor, this is what it is all about. We are thinking of the Bryant family and they are with us. We love you guys and hopefully we made them proud tonight."

