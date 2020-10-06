NBA Finals: LA Lakers beat Miami Heat 102-96 to move to within one win of title
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
The Los Angeles Lakers are one win from the title after beating the Miami Heat 102-96 in game four of the NBA Finals.
The Heat started the game high in confidence after winning the last match, but the Lakers' defence stood firm and they go 3-1 up in the series.
LeBron James starred with 28 points for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis' late three-pointer saw them edge clear late in the fourth quarter.
Game five of the seven-match series takes place on Friday (02:00 BST).
More to follow.