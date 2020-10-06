Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James scored 28 points as the LA Lakers recovered from defeat in game three

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win from the title after beating the Miami Heat 102-96 in game four of the NBA Finals.

The Heat started the game high in confidence after winning the last match, but the Lakers' defence stood firm and they go 3-1 up in the series.

LeBron James starred with 28 points for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis' late three-pointer saw them edge clear late in the fourth quarter.

Game five of the seven-match series takes place on Friday (02:00 BST).

