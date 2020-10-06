Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Seattle Storm won the WNBA Finals for a fourth time

The Seattle Storm hammered the Las Vegas Aces as they completed a clean sweep to win the WNBA Finals for a record-equalling fourth time.

The Aces took an early lead but the game's standout player Breanna Stewart registered 26 points as the Storm won 92-59 to seal a 3-0 series win.

Their entire WNBA season took place inside a quarantined campus in Florida because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We kind of rolled with the punches," said Stewart, the WNBA Finals MVP.

The 26-year-old, who missed the whole 2019 season through injury, added: "I remember where I was last year during the WNBA Finals. I was in North Carolina with my family and it was hard for me not to be upset because I wanted to be a part of the league.

"To be able to be here, to get through all that we've gone through as a team, and obviously individually, it's an amazing feeling."

The Storm's fourth title means they have equalled the record held by the Minnesota Lynx and the Houston Comets.

'This is for Kobe'

Jewell Loyd paid tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant after the win

Storm guard Jewell Loyd dedicated the win to former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January.

"For me, this season, I had to pay tribute to him," said Loyd, who had previously worked on her game with Bryant.

"This is my first season without him. I just focused in. He's the first person to ever believe in me before I got into the league. It's special."

Lloyd also paid tribute to Breonna Taylor. The WNBA devoted the season to Taylor - an African-American woman who was shot dead by police in her home during a botched raid in March.