The 2019-20 season had to be postponed because of coronavirus

The British Basketball League season is set to begin at the end of this month after receiving Government assurances "appropriate support" will be provided.

Talks have been ongoing since Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement fans would not be allowed back into sports venues on 1 October.

It would have a massive impact on clubs who rely on ticket income.

Full details are still to be confirmed but the assurance means the 2020-21 campaign is set to start on 30 October.

The season will feature 11 teams from across England and Scotland.

"We extend our thanks to [Secretary of State] Oliver Dowden, [Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Sport, Heritage and Tourism] Nigel Huddleston and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for their swift response in the wake of the decision to not allow fans back into sports venues," said BBL chairman Sir Rodney Walker.

"This support comes in recognition of the immense work our clubs have done in preparation for the 2020-21 season, not only for competition but also in terms of the extensive work they do in their communities."