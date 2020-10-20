Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Tyronn Lue (right) coached LeBron James when he was at the Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyronn Lue has been named as head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers to succeed Doc Rivers.

Lue spent last season as an assistant on Rivers' staff and previously coached the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 43-year-old took the Cavaliers to three consecutive NBA Finals and helped them win their first title in 2016.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank says he expects Lue's appointment to drive the team on "to new heights".

Rivers, who has joined the Philadelphia 76ers, left the Clippers in September after they lost a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference semi-finals and were knocked out of the play-offs 4-3 by the Denver Nuggets.

Lue, who won the NBA twice as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers, becomes the franchise's 26th head coach.

"Ty has been where we want to go," Frank added. "He is a championship head coach with an extraordinary feel for the game and the people who play it.

"He's one of the great minds in our league, and he's able to impart his vision to others, because he connects with everybody he meets."