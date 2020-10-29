Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Beasley has played 220 games, including 33 starts, in his NBA career

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing felony charges after an alleged assault-rifle pointing incident outside his home.

The 23-year-old has been charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

On Thursday the Hennepin County District Attorney's office announced the charges relating to last month's incident.

According to their report, on 26 September, Beasley allegedly had the encounter with a couple as they drove through his neighbourhood in Plymouth, Minnesota on a tour of homes.

The couple, who were with their 13-year-old child, reportedly stopped in front of Beasley's home to get their bearings and find the next home on the list.

They heard a tapping on the window and saw a man pointing an assault rifle at them and telling them to get off his property.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and found three firearms, including an assault rifle, as well as more than 42.5g of leafy marijuana, which is illegal in that form in the state.

The report added that both members of the couple identified Beasley in a photo line-up, and surveillance videos inside the house showed Beasley grabbing the assault rifle and walking outside while wearing the same clothing that the couple described.

The Timberwolves issued a brief statement on Thursday saying they were aware of the charges.

"We take these allegations seriously and will let the legal process run its course," they said.

Beasley's wife, Montana Helena Yao, 23, also was charged with fifth-degree drug possession.

Beasley, who was traded to the Timberwolves from the Denver Nuggets in February as part of a four-team deal, is a restricted free agent.

He started all 14 games he played in for the Timberwolves before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the NBA season in March.