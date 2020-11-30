Star won the Basketball Ireland Super League in March for the first time in 21 years

Belfast Star chairman Bill McCotter has warned that the stance taken by governments in the north and south of Ireland on indoor sports will have "serious consequences" for basketball on the island.

The 2020-21 Super League, which was scheduled to start in October, was cancelled after the Irish government revealed only individual indoor training would be permitted until at least the new year.

"Where will the sport be at the end of this?" Asked McCotter.

"We can't fundraise and we're not getting the government support that we would expect and hope for."

Although basketball is played on an all-island basis, reigning league champions Star were not eligible to receive any of the 1.1m euro funding committed to the sport by the Irish government.

Earlier this month the NI Executive reopened the Sports Hardship Fund, which allows clubs and sporting organisations to submit applications for support up to £2,000 if it is their first application.

"It looks as if the application could be ready in December and the money could be ready by March or April but that's no good to us, we'll be bust by then," said McCotter.

"It's going to have serious consequences on our sport and many other grassroot sports as well."

Fans remain banned from all sporting events in the Republic despite the move from tier five to tier three

Most of Star's revenue is generated through fundraising, which has not been possible since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, leaving the club short of ways to make money for their senior team and sizeable youth programme.

The semi-professional outfit also brought over two American players on professional deals in anticipation of the start of the season in October.

"Probably at this stage with contracts, obviously the guys have to be paid, work permits, flights, accommodation, we're probably in the region of about £20,000 down at the moment and we haven't bounced a ball," McCotter said.

"It's embarrassing for us as a club, I think it's a black mark on the sport that this is James' first professional contract and we're going to have to send him home.

"These guys could have gone anywhere, Ireland is the only FIBA country that's not playing basketball."

While the Republic prepares to move from tier five to tier three restrictions, fans will continue to be banned from attending elite sporting events.

In Northern Ireland, only elite sport is currently being played behind-closed-doors, with the rest put on hold for the duration of a two-week lockdown that began on Friday 27 November.