Junior NBA partnership to help participation rates in Wales

Basketball Wales has announced a partnership with the Junior National Basketball Association.

The link-up will see a school-based league set up for boys and girls aged 11-13, with each mixed sex side representing one of the 30 NBA teams.

"Junior NBA is a global phenomenon," said Jon Bunyan, Junior NBA project lead for Basketball Wales.

"It's something that we've been looking at doing in Basketball Wales for quite a long time."

The Junior NBA is the official youth basketball participation program of the NBA.

Its aim is to promote the sport to the world's youth by teaching skills, values, and wellness in a positive and fun environment.

There will be North and South Conferences in Wales with the top four teams from each reaching a finals day at Aberystwyth University.

The draft will take place in November with 15 teams in each conference, including a team from each of Wales' 22 local authorities as well as eight wildcard places, which means some local authorities will be represented by more than one school.

Bunyan, who is also a coach, added: "We're trying to give all the schools the opportunity to participate in this event and give the schools the opportunity to realise how great the game basketball is - the benefits it has, just keeping fit, healthy and well."

Basketball Wales hopes local authorities will also run competitions in future, Bunyan adding: "We're hoping it will start small and grow and evolve as time goes on."

One student will also get the chance to represent Wales at the NBA selection camp, which which takes place in Valencia annually. From there, that player could make it to Junior NBA game, which takes place in Orlando every year.

Stefanie Collins competed for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics

Former Olympian and director of women and girls for Basketball Wales Stefanie Collins will also be involved in the partnership.

Collins is also head coach of Cardiff Archers WBBL team and GB senior women's assistant coach.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist hopes the partnership increase participation across Wales.

"When you think about the NBA in itself is such a global brand and I think for us, Basketball Wales, we really want to push and develop participation rates," Collins told BBC Sport Wales.

"I think it's really exciting to promote the game and, with the NBA behind it, it's going to have a little bit more flair and hopefully really excite the kids coming through.

"It's really nice that it's going to reach out to all of Wales.

"There's a lot of basketball that goes on in pockets of Wales, but the proposal itself is about getting all 22 local authorities involved, so have representation from one school and every authority which is brilliant."

There are also plans to develop a junior women's NBA programme in Wales.

"Having the junior WNBA I think it's going to increase that female participation, because sometimes maybe girls are a little bit reluctant to get involved in sport with boys and they want to have their own niche," added Collins.

Basketball Wales chief executive Gavin Williams says in year two the aim is to have a WNBA competition to continue pushing the game for girls in Wales.

"Trying to increase the number of girls that play basketball is our top priority," said Williams.

"We've had some success over the last few years but these are obviously small numbers.

"What we're going to try and do is increase the popularity of the sport, get more girls playing and try and get some more success."