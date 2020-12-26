Houston Rockets suffer overtime loss to Portland Trail Blazers
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
An understrength Houston Rockets started their NBA campaign with a narrow 128-126 overtime defeat by the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Rockets had only nine players available - one above the NBA minimum - after two positive Covid-19 tests and four others were deemed close contacts.
Their scheduled season-opener on Wednesday against Oklahoma City had been postponed.
CJ McCollum's three-pointer with 6.9 seconds left sealed the victory.
It came after a three-pointer from James Harden with 15.3 seconds left had put the Rockets 126-125 up.
Harden, who finished with 44 points and 17 assists, matching his career high, returned after being fined $50,000 (£36,820) by the NBA for a breach violation of its coronavirus protocols.
Christian Wood added 31 points and 13 rebounds on his Rockets debut, while rookie Jae'Sean Tate managed 13 points.
- Marcus Rashford Feeding Britain's Children: Follow the footballer's campaign for free school meals
- His Dark Materials: Need a new box set for the festive period? All episodes of the epic fantasy drama are streaming now