The Clippers were unable to contain Dallas' Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Clippers suffer the biggest loss in their history after finding themselves 50 points adrift of the Dallas Mavericks at half-time.

The Clippers were 77-27 down at the interval - the largest half-time points difference since the shot-clock era began in the mid 1950s.

The hosts improved in the second half, but still ended up on the wrong end of a 124-73 scoreline.

Dallas' Luka Doncic scored 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Clippers, who had won their first two games of the new season, were without Kawhi Leonard after their All-Star forward suffered cuts to his mouth in Friday's win over the Denver Nuggets.

In his absence, Paul George led the Clippers with 15 points and Serge Ibaka added 13.

"I think we throw it away, just get back to what has been working," said Clippers coach coach Tyronn Lue. "It's just an exception. It doesn't take away from what we've been working on."