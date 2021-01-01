Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Suns lead the Western Conference alongside the Los Angeles Clippers who are also 4-1 this season

Devin Booker scored 25 points and made seven assists as his Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz and moved to 4-1 for the first time since 2009.

Team-mates Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges had 16 points each in a 106-95 win in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets earned their first victory of the season with James Harden netting 33 points in a 122-119 win over the Sacramento Kings.

John Wall added 22 points in his first game after a two-year injury lay-off.

In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers won 116-92 at the previously unbeaten Orlando Magic with Joel Embiid and Seth Curry, the younger brother of Stephen, both scoring 21 points.

The 76ers and Magic now both have a 4-1 record at the top of the standings, along with the Indiana Pacers who inflicted a second straight loss on the Cleveland Cavaliers, 119-99.

Toronto Raptors ended their three-game winless start by beating the New York Knicks 100-83, while the Chicago Bulls lost four players - including Finnish star Lauri Markkanen - to the league's coronavirus protocols but still beat the winless Washington Wizards 133-130.

The New Orleans Pelicans dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-80 in the Western Conference.