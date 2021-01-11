Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Anthony Davis was traded to the LA Lakers in 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their unbeaten run on the road with a comfortable victory over the Houston Rockets.

Anthony Davis scored 27 points on his return from injury to help the Lakers to a 120-102 victory.

Defending champions Lakers have won all five of their away games this season.

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard surpassed 10,000 career points as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls.

Leonard scored 21 points in the third quarter as the Clippers rallied to win 130-127.

The Boston Celtics' game against Miami Heat was postponed over coronavirus safety measures.

Miami did not have the required minimum of eight available players, while Celtics themselves only had eight.

Denver Nuggets claimed a 114-89 win over New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors beat Toronto Raptors 106-105 despite a poor shooting performance from Stephen Curry.

Curry made two shots from 16 attempts - his worst performance in his career - before Damion Lee secured victory with four seconds remaining.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 31 points for Oklahoma City Thunder as they beat the Brooklyn Nets 129-116, while Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons 96-86.