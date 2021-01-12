Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Joel Embiid scored 35 points in the second half

Joel Embiid scored 45 points for the Philadelphia 76ers as they claimed an overtime win over the Miami Heat.

Thirty-five of Embiid's haul came in the second half and overtime, and he also notched 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists in a 137-134 victory.

Team-mate Danny Green equalled a franchise record with nine three-pointers in his 29 score, while Tyler Herro top-scored for the Heat with 34.

Victory saw the Sixers end their three-game losing streak.

Elsewhere, LeBron James scored 22 of his 26 points in the first half as the Los Angeles Lakers eased past the Houston Rockets 117-100 for their second thrashing in as many games.

Five other Lakers joined James in double figures as the reigning NBA champions and Western Conference leaders maintained their perfect record on the road.

The Brooklyn Nets overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-116 with Kevin Durant finishing with 34 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.

The score had been level at 113-113 with one minute 44 seconds left on the clock, before Bruce Brown swung the game in the Nets' favour from the baseline.

The Utah Jazz, second in the Western Conference, cruised past the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 117-87 win, with Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson scoring 27 and 21 points respectively.

Lonnie Walker IV led the San Antonio Spurs to a 112-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are now four games without a win on home soil.

And in Tuesday's late game, the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State Warriors 104-95 to win for the first time in three games.

Myles Turner's third three-pointer of the match, with three minutes remaining and the scores level at 90-90, gave the Pacers a lead they didn't relinquish.