Karl-Anthony Towns has tested positive for Covid-19, nine months after losing his mother to complications from the disease

Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns says he will "not end up in a box" after testing positive for Covid-19.

Towns has lost seven family members in the past year, including his 59-year-old mother, who died from Covid-19 complications on 13 April.

The NBA postponed the Timberwolves' game with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday because of the outbreak.

The league said Minnesota did not have the mandatory eight players available.

"Prior to tonight's game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for Covid," Towns said on Twitter. "I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol.

"I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all the necessary precautions.

"It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister, continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis, as we know all too well what the end result could be.

"To my niece and nephew, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this."

Action was possible on the court elsewhere, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 31 points as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning run to four matches with a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander's career-high 33 points led Oklahoma City to a stunning 127-125 comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Jaylen Brown claimed 21 points to lead Boston Celtics to an impressive 124-97 home win over Orlando Magic.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers narrowly overcame the New York Knicks 106-103 after Andre Drummond's 33-point haul, and Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points in just 27 minutes as the Utah Jazz beat Atlanta Hawks 116-92.

Kawhi Leonard sunk 28 points as the Los Angeles Clippers cruised past the Sacramento Kings 138-100, while neighbours and defending champions the Los Angeles Lakers were inspired by LeBron James' 21 points in their 112-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.