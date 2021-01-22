Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Steph Curry has scored 67 three-pointers this season in total

Steph Curry moved up to second on the NBA's all-time three-pointers list in the Golden State Warriors' 127-108 defeat by the Utah Jazz.

Curry scored five three-pointers, with his fourth moving him ahead of Reggie Miller in the NBA's record books.

In total, the 32-year-old has made 2,562 three-pointers, now trailing only Hall of Famer Ray Allen who hit 2,973.

Donovan Mitchell top-scored for the Jazz with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists in just 27 minutes.

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their unbeaten run on the road this season with a 101-90 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 37 points for the reigning NBA champions, who have won all nine games away from home, while LeBron James added a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Zach LaVine had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls who had their three-game winning streak ended.

Eastern Conference leaders the Philadelphia 76ers edged past hosts the Detroit Pistons 114-110, with Ben Simmons making 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Pistons, who finished with seven players in double figures, had led by two points at half-time, notching nine three-pointers compared to the Sixers' two.

But, after the lead went back and forth throughout the third quarter, Shake Milton's five points in the final minute meant it was the 76ers who held the advantage going into the fourth, and they never relinquished it.

Elsewhere, Bam Adebayo's career-high 41 points couldn't stop the Miami Heat from falling to a 128-124 defeat by the Brooklyn Nets, who led the tight encounter from the start.

The Houston Rockets eased past hosts the Dallas Mavericks 133-108, with Eric Gordon and DeMarcus Cousins both delivering their best performances of the season.

Gordon scored a season-high 33 points while Cousins added his second double-double of the campaign with season bests in points (28) and rebounds (17).

The Denver Nuggets required double overtime to beat the Phoenix Suns, with Nikola Jokic scoring 29 points and claiming 22 rebounds, with Jamal Murray adding 26 in a 120-112 victory.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also finished with 120 in a 10-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Naz Reid scored 20 points to lead six Minnesota players into double figures.