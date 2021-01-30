Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Lillard is mobbed by his team-mates after the game

Damian Lillard hit two late three-pointers, including one on the buzzer, to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-122 NBA win over the Chicago Bulls.

Lillard finished with a game-high 44 points, including eight three-pointers.

One of those, with 8.9 seconds left, put the Trail Blazers within two points of the hosts.

And after Portland won a jump ball, it came to Lillard, whose shot went over the outstretched arms of Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen to seal victory.

Enes Kanter scored 22 points and took 11 rebounds for Portland, who lost to the Bulls earlier in the season.

Elsewhere, Anthony Davis marked his return from a quad injury with 27 points and 14 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers survived a late rally to beat the Boston Celtics 96-95.

After 10 games out because of Covid-19 protocols, Jimmy Butler scored 30 points - passing 10,000 in his career - to help the Miami Heat defeat the Sacramento Kings 105-104.

The Houston Rockets came through 126-112 over the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Charlotte Hornets were 126-114 winners over the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-105.

The Memphis Grizzlies, in their first game since 18 January after five games were postponed because of player availability, pulled away late to beat the San Antonio Spurs 129-112.