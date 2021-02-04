NBA All-Star game plan 'stupid' - De'Aaron Fox
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox believes it is "stupid" to hold an NBA All-Star game amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Reports suggest the game could be arranged to be played on 7 March in Atalanta.
"If we have to wear a mask and do all of this for a regular game, then what's the point of bringing the All-Star Game back?" said Fox, 23.
"Obviously, money makes the world go round, so it is what it is."
However, Fox, who was speaking after Sacramento's 116-111 win over Boston Celtics, would play in an All-Star game if picked.
"You know you get fined," he added.
"If you're supposed to be in it and you're not hurt and you decide not to play, that's a hefty fine, so I would play in it."
- Nothing is unplayable How disabled players are revolutionising gaming
- Eating With My Ex: Can they settle the score and go again?