Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Temi Fagbenle was named in the all-star team at the 2019 EuroBasket finals

Great Britain's women failed to return to the EuroBasket finals after results in other groups went against them on the last day of qualifying.

GB reached the semi-finals in 2019 but lost to Belarus in their last qualifier on Thursday and needed to finish among the best five second-placed teams.

The failure to qualify is a blow for a team that was playing for a place in the Olympics just 12 months ago.

Their next target is November's qualifiers for the 2023 EuroBasket.

GB's place in the finals in France and Spain had been in jeopardy since they lost heavily to Belarus at home in November 2019, but they would have had a chance if they had won the return match, played in a Covid bubble in Riga on Thursday.

When they lost 67-57, they were left hoping for results to go their way on the final day of qualifying.