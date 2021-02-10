Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points as the Utah Jazz made their best start since the 1996-97 season

The Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 122-108 on Tuesday to equal their best ever start to an NBA season.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 36 points and nine assists in Salt Lake City as the Jazz claimed their fifth straight win - and 16th in 17 games.

They have the best record in the NBA of 20-5, which they also had in 1996-97, when Karl Malone led the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 18-7 after beating the Sacramento Kings 119-111.

The Golden State Warriors improved to 13-12 as Stephen Curry scored 32 points in a 114-91 win at the San Antonio Spurs.

Nets need to 'figure out who they want to be'

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash saw the Detroit Pistons open up a 49-29 lead in the second quarter

Coach Steve Nash said the Brooklyn Nets must "decide what type of team they want to be" after slipping to 14-12 with a third straight defeat.

Jerami Grant tied his career high with 32 points as the Detroit Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak with a 122-111 win over the Nets, who were missing forward Kevin Durant for a second straight game due to coronavirus protocols.

"It takes us going down 20 [points] to find that fire," said Nash, the former two-time MVP.

"I think our team need to challenge themselves, figure out who they want to be and what they want to represent together."

Elsewhere, Carmelo Anthony moved into 12th on the NBA's all-time scoring list (26,722 points) as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Orlando Magic 106-97.

The New Orleans Pelicans routed the Houston Rockets 130-101 and Jimmy Butler finished with 26 points as the Miami Heat came back for a 98-96 win over the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks, who play on Wednesday, have stopped playing the US national anthem before home games at the direction of owner Mark Cuban. external-link

The national anthem has not been played before any of their 13 pre-season and regular-season games this season.