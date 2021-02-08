Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James scored 28 points in a stellar display to help the Los Angeles Lakers to a 119-112 overtime win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James also served up 14 rebounds and 12 assists as his team earned a fifth straight win to leave them second in the Western Conference.

Montrezl Harrell added 21 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, while Dennis Schroder added 19 points.

Only the Utah Jazz sit above the Lakers in the Western Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced 30 points and nine rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks - the only other team on a five-game winning streak - won 125-112 at the Denver Nuggets, leaving them second in the Eastern Conference.

The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic has now scored 25 points or more in 11-straight games

Elsewhere on Monday, Stephen Curry was in fine form for the Golden State Warriors but his 32 points were not enough to beat the San Antonio Spurs.

In a thrilling game, the Spurs led by a single point with less than nine seconds on the clock before DeMar DeRozan converted four free throws.

The Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine scored 35 points but the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal matched that tally as the Wizards edged the game 105-101.

Trailing 103-101 with 9.8 seconds left, LaVine missed a contested layup. Beal recovered the rebound, drew a foul and hit two free throws to seal the win.

Devin Booker's 36 points helped the Phoenix Suns to a third win in a row as they saw off the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-113.

The Charlotte Hornets dominated the Houston Rockets as LaMelo Ball landed a career-best seven three-pointers in a 119-94 win.

Luka Doncic scored 26 points as the Dallas Mavericks held off a late rally to defeat the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122.

Doncic has now scored 25 points or more in 11 straight games, two matches short of the Mavericks' franchise record.

And Pascal Siakam scored 12 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 128-113.