LeBron James scored 25 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won their sixth game in a row beating Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113 in overtime.

James also made seven assists and six rebounds in the defending champions' third straight overtime contest.

The Lakers' Montrezl Harrell was also in inspired form to score 20 points while Dennis Schroder contributed 19 and Kyle Kuzma added 15.

The Lakers remain second in the Western Conference, behind the Utah Jazz.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 47 points but the Milwaukee Bucks came up short against the Phoenix Suns with Antetokounmpo missing a 20-foot jumper as time expired.

The Suns' Devin Booker made the decisive free throw with 32 seconds left on the clock to win 125-124, ending the Bucks' five-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets overcame the Indiana Pacers 104-94 for their first win in four.

Zach LaVine scored 46 points as the Chicago Bulls swept past the New Orleans Pelicans 129-116.

The Denver Nuggets dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-95, with Paul Millsap scoring 22 points.

The Atlanta Hawks' Danilo Gallinari missed a jump shot with 0.9 seconds left against the Dallas Mavericks, with Luka Doncic scoring 28 points in a narrow 118-117 victory.

Kawhi Leonard hit 36 points for the Los Angeles Clippers in their 119-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

An inspired performance from Kyle Anderson helped the Memphis Grizzlies overcome the Charlotte Hornets 130-114, with Anderson hitting six three-pointers.

And the Toronto Raptors finished strongly in their 137-115 triumph over the Washington Wizards with Norman Powell scoring 28 points and Pascal Siakam chipping in with 26.