Murray and Embiid were in prolific scoring form as they guided their teams to victories

Jamal Murray became the first NBA player to score 50 points in a game without attempting a free throw as the Denver Nuggets got the better of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Murray sank 21 of his 25 shots - including eight out of 10 from three-point range - in the 120-103 win.

There was also a 50-point career-high haul for Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid against the Chicago Bulls.

He also had 17 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in the 112-105 win.

Murray, who scored 50 points in two playoff games last season, surpassed his previous regular-season high of 48 points from November 2018.

"Once I saw a few go down it just took off from there," said Murray.

"It's kind of cool to make history. It's a cool stat."

All Star Embiid made 17 from 26 from the field and 15 out of 17 free throws as he surpassed the 49 points he scored against the Atlanta Hawks last February.

"My team-mates found me. I am pretty happy about what we did," said the Cameroonian.

"I have got to get the job done. That's my job, that's why they pay me."