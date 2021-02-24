Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Doncic was mobbed after his late three-pointer

Luke Doncic drained a three-pointer with seven-tenths of a second remaining to earn a 110-107 win for the Dallas Mavericks over the Boston Celtics.

The Slovenian had given the Mavericks a 107-105 lead with a three-pointer seconds earlier but his game-winning effort sparked wild celebrations.

His 31 points helped the Mavs to a sixth win in seven matches.

"He's just a very unique player, a very unique person," Mavericks' coach Rick Carlisle said of Doncic.

"The wiring of people like Luka Doncic, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, guys that have this laser-like focus in these situations. It's difficult to explain how their minds and their brains work."

Harden an All-Star (again)

James Harden has been in superb form since joining the Brooklyn Nets from Houston Rockets in January

Elsewhere, James Harden shone as the Brooklyn Nets beat Sacramento Kings 127-118 for a seventh win in a row.

Harden finished with 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his sixth triple-double since joining the Nets in January.

Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all been named to play in the NBA's All-Star game on 7 March, the first time the Nets have had three representatives in their history.

Harden has now been named an All-Star nine times, the second-longest active streak of such selections behind LeBron James' 17 straight.

The Nets now sit second in the Eastern Conference behind Philadelphia 76ers, who beat Toronto Raptors 109-102 on Tuesday.

Lamar Stevens' slam dunk with 4.1 seconds left lifted Cleveland Cavaliers to a 112-111 win over Atlanta Haws and ended a 10-game losing streak.

Steph Curry scored 37 points as Golden State Warriors beat New York Knicks 114-106.

The Eastern Conference's bottom team - Detroit Pistons - had rookie Saben Lee to thank after his career-high 21 points and four assists off the bench helped them beat Orlando Magic 105-93.

Milwaukee Bucks sit third in the East and now have three wins in a row after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points to help them beat Minnesota Timberwolves 139-112.

And Nikola Jokic scored 41 points as the Denver Nuggets beat Portland Trail Blazers 111-106, while Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and Paul George contributed 30 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 135-116 win over Washington Wizards.

The result ended the Wizards' five-game winning streak and leaves the Clippers second in the Western Conference.