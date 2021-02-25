Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kyrie Irving (left) joined the Nets from the Boston Celtics in 2019

Point guard Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and produced nine assists as the Brooklyn Nets won a season-high eighth successive game with a 129-92 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Nets are on their longest streak since 2006 and won their sixth straight game without the injured Kevin Durant.

James Harden added 20 points, seven assists and nine rebounds, while reserve Landry Shamet added 19 points.

Brooklyn are second in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Leaders the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Dallas Mavericks 111-97, thanks partly to centre Joel Embiid's 23 points and nine rebounds.

Point guard Ben Simmons added 15 points and seven assists while shooting guard Seth Curry also scored 15 points.

Greek player Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 38 points as third place Milwaukee Bucks overcame the New Orleans Pelicans 129-125.

Small forward Khris Middleton added 31 points and shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 24 points.