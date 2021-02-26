NBA: Jimmy Butler stars as Miami Heat beat Utah Jazz
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points as Miami Heat beat high-flying Utah Jazz 124-116 on Friday.
Butler was supported by Goran Dragic, who scored 26 points off the bench as Miami earned a fifth straight win.
Donovan Mitchell netted 30 points for Jazz, who have the best record in the NBA this season, having won 22 games since 8 January.
Victory for Heat follows wins over the last two champions; Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.
Elsewhere, defending champions the Lakers ended their run of four consecutive defeats with a 102-93 win over Portland Trail Blazers.
Talisman LeBron James recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocked shots in a stellar performance.
Dennis Schroder added 22 points for the Lakers after missing the previous four games due to Covid-19 protocols.
Damian Lillard had scored 35 points but could not prevent Portland from losing its season-worst fourth straight game.
|NBA results
|Houston Rockets 111-122 Toronto Raptors
|Indiana Pacers 112-118 Boston Celtics
|Utah Jazz 116-124 Miami Heat
|Phoenix Suns 106-97 Chicago Bulls
|LA Clippers 119-99 Memphis Grizzlies
|Atlanta Hawks 109-118 Oklahoma City Thunder
|Sacramento Kings 110-107 Detroit Pistons
|Portland Trail Blazers 93-102 LA Lakers
|Charlotte Hornets 121-130 Golden State Warriors
