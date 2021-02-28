Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell scored 25 of his team's 31 second-half points against the Orlando Magic

Donovan Mitchell starred with 31 points as the Utah Jazz returned to winning ways with a 124-109 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Guard Mitchell contributed five three-pointers and six assists for Utah, who suffered a rare loss to the Miami Heat on Friday, with Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles scoring 18 and 17 points each

Nikola Vucevic scored 34 points for the Magic, who have lost three in a row.

The Dallas Mavericks were also back on track by beating the Brooklyn Nets.

Luka Doncic scored 27 points for the Mavericks, with the returning Kristaps Porzingis contributing 18, as they triumphed 115-98 and ended the Nets' season-high eight-game winning streak.

Bradley Beal scored a game-high 34 points and Russell Westbrook recorded a second straight triple-double with 19 points for the Washington Wolves in a 128-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns top scored 23 for the Wolves, but could not prevent a seventh loss in a row.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-114, with DeMar DeRozan claiming 32 points and 11 assists.

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Darius Garland added 25 to help the Cleveland Cavaliers, who only had nine players available, overcome the Philadelphia 76ers in a 112-109 victory in overtime.

The Indiana Pacers fell to their eighth defeat in their past 11 games as the New York Knicks recovered from a 16-point half-time deficit to win 110-107 - Julius Randle collecting 28 points.

And the Denver Nuggets sealed a 126-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder with Nikola Jokic claiming 19 points for the victors.