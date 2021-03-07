NBA All-Star Game: 76ers' duo Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons ruled out due to contact tracing
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Philadelphia 76ers duo Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been ruled out of the NBA All-Star game after being in contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus.
Both players had been in contact with the individual before they arrived in Atlanta and have been kept away from the other players.
New Orleans forward Zion Williamson will make his first All-Star appearance after replacing Embiid in the starting line-up for Team Durant, while Simmons was due to line-up for Team LeBron.
The game tips-off on Monday at 01:00 GMT.