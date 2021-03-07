Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid play for the 76ers who are top of the Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers duo Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been ruled out of the NBA All-Star game after being in contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus.

Both players had been in contact with the individual before they arrived in Atlanta and have been kept away from the other players.

New Orleans forward Zion Williamson will make his first All-Star appearance after replacing Embiid in the starting line-up for Team Durant, while Simmons was due to line-up for Team LeBron.

The game tips-off on Monday at 01:00 GMT.