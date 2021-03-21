Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Victory in the Trophy final gave London Lions' their first title in a WBBL competition

London Lions won their first WBBL title by beating Nottingham Wildcats 96-64 in the Trophy final in Worcester.

The Lions set a new record score for a WBBL final and missed shots in the last two minutes that could have taken them past 100 points.

Playing in only their second major final, London were led by 25 points from Cassie Breen and 21 from Great Britain international Kennedy Leonard.

Chelsey Shumpert led Nottingham's scorers with 27 points.

The Wildcats lost leading scorer Jasmine Joyner after just 90 seconds and struggled to recover after slipping to a 30-point half-time deficit.

Joyner, who came into the game as one of the league's top four players in both scoring and rebounding, suffered what looked a serious leg injury.

Her team went 22-8 down before sharpshooter Shumpert hit the first of her four first-half three-pointers to give her team hope of getting back into the game.

But London's strong rebounding and speed on the break in the second quarter made the recovery look unlikely and brought them to half-time 56-26 ahead.

Nottingham scored 23 points in the third quarter but London had too much attacking power.

Leonard added nine assists to her points haul and was named most valuable player. Her coach, Mark Clark, praised her as "a coach on the floor" after the game.