John Wall (centre) grabbed his first triple double in five years to help the Rockets end a 20-game losing streak

The Houston Rockets have ended their 20-game losing streak with a 117-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

John Wall scored 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double in five years, while Christian Wood added 19 second-half points.

The longest losing streak is 28 games, set by the Philadelphia 76ers over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

"It's indescribable for a win in March of this crazy season; I'm proud of the guys," said head coach Stephen Silas.

''When you're going through it and fighting so hard, seeing the disappointment in the players' faces after loss after loss after loss, to go into the locker room and everybody is so happy and joyous is just super cool and great.''

Wall, who joined the Rockets in December, told Silas: "We finally got one.

"I told him I'm riding with him no matter what, and he said the same thing to me. No coach wants to deal with all this adversity he's had to deal with in their first year. I'm happy for him.''

Silas, who is in his first year as a head coach, said he has received support from fellow coaches around the NBA.

''What those guys did for me means the world to me, and I'm going to reach out to every single one of those guys to say thank you," he added.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers fought back from 22 points down in the second half to win 119-110 and end the Atlanta Hawk's eight-game winning run.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 25 points, and Terance Mann added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points as the NBA-leading Utah Jazz beat the Chicago Bulls 120-95.

Mitchell was supported by Rudy Gobert, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocked shots.