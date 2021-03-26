Last updated on .From the section Basketball

James Harden was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2018

James Harden says he feels like he is the NBA's Most Valuable Player after helping the Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons.

The 31-year-old scored 44 points with 14 rebounds and eight assists as the Nets won 113-111.

Brooklyn have won 24 of their 31 matches with Harden in the team since he joined them in January.

Asked about the MVP award, Harden said: "Do I feel like I belong in the discussion? I feel like I am the MVP."

The MVP is given to the best performing player of the season and is voted for by members of the NBA media.

Harden, who was voted MVP in 2018, averages 26 points for the Nets this season.

"Numbers are showing it for itself, and we're winning. That's all I can say," he said.

"I don't want to be speaking individually on myself. I am just going to leave it at that."

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves overturned a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 107-101.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86, despite LeBron James missing his fourth match in a row with an ankle problem.