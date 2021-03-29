NBA: Russell Westbrook makes historic triple-double for Washington Wizards

Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Russell Westbrook
Westbrook's triple-double was the 162nd of his career

Russell Westbrook made an historic triple-double to power the Washington Wizards to a 132-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

He starred with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 21 assists - the first NBA triple-double to top 35 points and 20 rebounds

A triple-double is achieved when a player makes double-digit totals in three statistical categories.

Only Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson had previously achieved the feat with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

"I take pride as a leader in making my team-mates better," said Westbrook, who now has a record 16 triple-doubles for the Wizards in only 38 games.

The Brooklyn Nets' James Harden also made a triple-double on Monday as his side beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107.

He scored 38 points, passed for 13 assists and pulled down 11 rebounds while Kyrie Irving added 27 points on his return after a three-game absence.

Western Conference leaders the Utah Jazz moved to 35-11 for the season by thrashing the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-75.

The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning run to six games by the beating Milwaukee Bucks 129-105.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured